Nia Sharma, who was voted the third sexiest woman in Asia, is no stranger to internet trolls. From being called an attention seeker to being slut-shamed, the 27-year-old actress has always been at the receiving end of trolls. But she know exactly how to deal with the hate comments and she does it in her own inimitable way.

Known for her unconventional fashion style, Nia recently attended a Halloween party in Mumbai where she was all dressed up for the occasion. She was photographed wearing a loose white shirt and hot pants with a pair of lace up sandals and a blue lip shade as soon as she stepped out of her car. She also obliged photographers with a pose while sitting on the front seat of her car.

While there's no doubt that Nia would've had a gala time with her girl gang at the party, the actress also took to her Instagram to share her Halloween look with her fans. But little did she know, that she would invite trolls on her out-of-the-box blue lipstick. Her make-up was apparently done by celebrity make-up artist Rishab Khanna for the occasion.

"Kitni gandi lag ri hoo," commented a user. Another said, "looked like you accidentally swallowed ink pen." Another comment read, "u r looking the weirdest person. Try to get a look which suits u rather than just copying anyone." Many others took to social media to throw nasty comments on the actress for wearing blue colour on her lips.

However, Nia, who is usually unapologetic over her social media posts, least cared the trolls and gave a befitting reply to her haters by posting yet another picture from the party and captioned it, "Just the way you won't like!"

Nia was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 where she showed her endurance and strength to complete the given tasks that were challenging, both physically and mentally. She was also seen in Vikram Bhatt's erotic web series Twisted where she showcased her sultry side and oozing her oomph factor.