TV actress Nia Sharma is very popular on Instagram for her sizzling posts on the platform. While her fans keep praising the Jamai Raja actress' pictures and videos, one of her latest videos received flak from some haters. But instead of keeping quiet, Nia responded with another video.

Watch: Nia Sharma shows her oomph factor with hot dance moves on Instagram video

Nia had earlier shared a video from a photoshoot, in which she was seen flaunting some hot dance moves. Although it was much appreciated by her fans, haters flooded the comments section with insults.

However, the bold actress is not someone who would not speak up against "slut-shaming" and thus, posted another video from the same shoot with a hard-hitting caption for the haters.

"Oops! Here's one more from the photoshoot!! Ready to slut-shame a girl again? Go aheadddddd.. I'll post five more...Coz that's exactly I got this shoot done!! And that's exactly how I'll post pictures from the same! I appreciate everyone who took out time from their absolutely worthless lives to write filthy long comments on my previous video! I got u job again!," she captioned the new video.

Check the latest video here:

Although Nia is no more associated with the show Jamai Raja, her popularity has been increasing as last year she was announced as the 3rd sexiest Asian woman in a poll conducted by a British newspaper.

Of late, several TV actresses have been facing online slut-shaming for showing off their sexy side on Instagram. While some of the actresses had preferred to delete the posts to avoid vulgar comments, some others stood up to the haters.