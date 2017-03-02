TV actress Nia Sharma will soon be seen in a web series titled Twisted, which will be helmed by Anupam Saroj and produced by Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt. The actress recently gave a sneak peek of her look in the web series and now, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the first song -- Raat Ki.

TV actresses in bikini: Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Rubina Dilaik and others flaunt their curves [PHOTOS]

Nia, who is paired opposite model Namit Khanna, plays a mistress in the web series. In the short video, the on-screen couple is seen locking lips and even taking off layers, thereby leaving viewers wanting for more. Nia has definitely raised the temperature in her hot avatar.

Twisted will narrate the story of seduction, betrayal, sex and much more, and going by the short video, one can say for sure that there will be a lot of bold and erotic scenes between the two. The web series and will go on air on March 30.

Nia made her acting debut with Kali-Ek Agnipariksha, but it was her role in Jamai Raja that gained popularity. Nia has earned the title of Asia's third sexiest woman beating several A-listed Bollywood actresses and can be called as the boldest actress of the Indian TV industry

A style diva that she is, the 25-year-old often posts sexy pictures and videos on Instagram and has a huge fan base. The gorgeous actress was also in news when she was recently slut-shamed for posting a video that showed off her hot moves. The actress, however, silenced her haters in style.