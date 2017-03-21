Nia Sharma never fails to amaze her fans. The third sexiest Asian woman in the world is currently holidaying in Maldives and has been posting pictures and videos of her in the beautiful destination on her Instagram page.

She also tried adventurous water sports like jet skiing and waterboarding. Posting a video of her waterboarding, Nia captioned it as, "After many failedd attemptsss #flyboarding #adaaran_resorts #watersports."

In another post, the gorgeous lady looked smoking hot as she posed in a blue swimsuit while enjoying in the beaches of Maldives.

Nia made her acting debut with Kali-Ek Agnipariksha, but it was her role in Jamai Raja that gained popularity. She has earned the title of Asia's third sexiest woman beating several A-listed Bollywood actresses including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

She can also be called as the boldest actress of the Indian TV industry and will next be seen in Vikram Bhatt's upcoming erotic web series Twisted.

The 25-year-old was recently in news when she was slut-shamed for posting a video that showed off her hot moves. The actress, however, silenced her haters in style.