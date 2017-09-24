Ahead of their clash this afternoon 24 September at Londons Wembley Stadium, NFL players for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens took a knee during the US national anthem in protest of President Donald Trumps recent comments.
NFL players take a knee In protest of Donald Trump after president calls for fan boycott
Ahead of their clash this afternoon 24 September at Londons Wembley Stadium, NFL players for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens took a knee during the US national anthem in protest of President Donald Trumps recent comments.
- September 24, 2017 22:07 IST
