Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton came under fire on Wednesday (4 October) after laughing at a female reporters question during a press conference. Panthers director of communications Steven Drummond later issued a statement saying Newton expressed regret for using those words. But the female reporter claimed that Newton did not apologise.
NFL player Cam Newton gets ripped on Twitter for dissing female reporter with sexist remarks
- October 5, 2017 15:33 IST
