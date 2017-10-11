NFL team owners will consider requiring players to stand for the US national anthem after President Donald Trump on Tuesday stepped up his criticism of silent player protests against racial injustice by targeting the league on taxes.
NFL owners to consider requiring players stand for anthem
- October 11, 2017 15:46 IST
