The Jacksonville Jaguars team mascot, Jaxson de Ville, jumped from the roof of Londons Wembley Stadium on Sunday, 24 September, as the National Football League celebrated its 10th year hosting games in the United Kingdom capital city. Fans cheered and dramatic music played as the character, a humanized version of a jaguar, jumped from the ceiling and rappelled down to the field.
NFL mascot rappels down from roof of Wembley stadium
- September 25, 2017 12:22 IST
