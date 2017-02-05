- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
Excited NFL fans are gathering in Houston ahead of Super Bowl LI, having paid thousands of dollars to attend the match. The showdown between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will start on 5 February at 23:30GMT. More than 110 million Americans are expected to watch the Super Bowl and the game will be broadcast in 170 countries.
Most popular