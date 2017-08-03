Huge news came in on Thursday afternoon over the Hollywood-style Neymar transfer saga. The La Liga office categorically rejected the player's buyout clause of 222m euros (£198m), thus dashing Neymar's hopes of playing at PSG.

Just when you thought everything is done and dusted, here comes a major twist. After all, the biggest transfer in football history will indeed have its share of drama involved.

Why Man Utd lost to PSG in acquiring Neymar

Representatives from PSG and Neymar's lawyers offered the huge sum of money to the Spanish league headquarters on Thursday, but it was not accepted. In Spain, a player needs to buy himself out of his contract in front of the La Liga headquarters to get the green signal to join a different club.

Once the money reaches the La Liga officials, it is transferred to the accounts of the player's future club.

We are discussing BIG money here and as expected, things are not going to be as smooth as you might think it to be. "We can confirm that the lawyers of the player have come to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected," La Liga officials released a statement.

"That's all the information we are giving out at this moment."

La Liga chief Javier Tebas did mention that he would move the UEFA, the European Union as well as Swiss courts to stop the transfer of Neymar, from Barcelona to PSG, from going through. He mentioned it clearly violated and ridiculed the Financial Fair Play regulations, which has come into existence since the 2011-12 football season.

No matter how much the La Liga officials try their best, fact remains that the move would ultimately see the light of the day and the French economy is set to get boosted with Neymar's sky-high taxes.

The 25-year-old has already embarked on the journey to Paris to complete his medical at PSG at the earliest. He has already bid goodbye to his friends at Barcelona. Even if La Liga tries to create a roadblock, chances are Barca would go speak to them about their reservations in keeping an unhappy player.

PSG, on their part, despite having the affluent Qatar owners at their back in every step, do know that they have to tread with caution as the transfer involves an insane lot of money and even a small step gone wrong can leave the club paying a huge penalty.

Neymar and his advisers are now contemplating approaching FIFA to sort out the situation.