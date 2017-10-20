While his $263 million (€222 million) move from Barcelona to Paris St-Germain made headlines this year, Neymar might not be enjoying all the glory and richness to the full extent as he still continues to be legally hounded. This week, he has been fined 3.8 million Brazilian reais ($1.2 million) by a Brazilian federal court for attempting to "obstruct the continuity" of a tax evasion case.

Not only is the footballer but also his parents and three companies that manage his finances, have been charged.

The federal regional court judge Carlos Muta said Neymar and his representatives acted in "bad faith" by using appeal processes to delay a final judgement. A comment on the development is still pending from the representatives of the 25-year-old footballer.

It was two years back that Neymar, while playing for FC Barcelona, was charged by the tax office of evading tax between 2011 and 2013. The amount in taxes was reported to be 63.6 million reais ($20.04 million).

He was also accused of using the family companies to pay less tax.

In 2015, a local court froze assets belonging to the Brazilian worth 192.7 million reais ($607.24 million) to ensure the payment of outstanding taxes and possible fines.

Most of the amount relates to Neymar's controversial transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013.

