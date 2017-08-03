Neymar's stay at Camp Nou is coming to an end as the Barcelona star is close to making his move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking £198m transfer.

After making his move from Santos to Barcelona in the 2013/14 season, the 25-year-old went on to become one of the most lethal forwards in the history of the game, forming an enviable strike force with teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez -- famously known as the MSN.

Despite extending his Barcelona contract until 2021, Neymar has told the La Liga club that he will be on his way out. According to reports, the Brazilian is expected to sign a five-year PSG deal worth £596,000 a week after tax with a £45m signing-on fee.

Despite enjoying a good relationship with his partners in crime -- Messi and Suarez, Neymar's move is believed to be motivated by his vision to come out of the former's shadow and enjoy more freedom at PSG. And of course, he is considering the money, which is expected to make him one of the best-paid footballers.

While his exit has brought disappointment to quite a few Barcelona supporters, he has given them a lot to cherish with his performances with the Spanish giants over the years.

IBTimes India compiles a list of five best moments of Neymar's Barcelona career. Check it out here.

First goal, dream El Clasico debut

Despite scoring only 19 goals in his very first season that was marred by injury concerns (2013/14) at Barcelona, Neymar created quite a few big impacts.

His first competitive goal for the club came in a trophy-winning cause when he netted the equaliser in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup final against Atletico Madrid, which Barcelona eventually won on away goals.

Like every player who had represented the Spanish giants, featuring in an El Clasico would have been Neymar's dream as well.

And when he got the opportunity for the first time in 2014/14, he made the occasion special by opening the scoring and assisting Alexis Sanchez who scored the winning goal in their 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

Joins MSN strikeforce - 2014/15 season

After Suarez joined the Catalan club in 2014/15, the football world saw the emergence of one of the most lethal attacking trio.

Messi, Suarez and Neymar went on to decimate opposition as they clinched a Treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in the season.

While Messi netted 58 goals, Neymar scored 39 and Suarez 25 as the trio produced 122 goals for Barcelona. Brazilian's 10 goals came from the Champions League campaign alone.

Despite his brilliant form, Neymar was beaten to Ballon D'Or 2015 by Messi and was even pushed to the third spot by Cristiano Ronaldo, who had a quieter year when compared to the Brazilian.

Champions League exploits -- 2014/15 season

Neymar's Ballon d'Or nomination can be attributed to his performances in the 2014/15 Champions League.

In a high-profile quarter-final against PSG, Neymar drew first blood by opening the scoring in the first leg in Paris. He scored two more in the second as Barcelona clinched a 5-1 aggregate win over the Ligue 1 side.

In the semi-final first leg, Neymar scored the final goal in their 3-0 over Bayern Munich. He made sure there were no hiccups in their passage to the final with two more in the second leg, which the Catalan giants lost 3-2.

In a tense final against Juventus, Neymar provided the winning goal with an injury time goal to help his team win the biggest prize in European football.

Neymar, the architect of the Mother of All Comebacks

Barcelona were once again in the knockout stages of Champions League, this time in the 2016/17 season.

However, heading into the R16 second leg against PSG, the La Liga giants were in an unfamiliar territory as they faced a 4-0 defeat in the first leg at Parc des Princes.

Not many gave Barcelona a chance to overturn the deficit in the second leg. However, Neymar had other plans.

In a span of 7 minutes, Neymar scored twice and assisted once to help his side complete one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the sport.

Barcelona were trailing PSG 3-5 (on aggregate) at the 88-minute mark in Camp Nou when he curled in a brilliant free kick. He then won and converted a penalty before Sergi Roberto's winning goal.

Record-breaking 100th goal for Barcelona

In April earlier this year, Neymar reached the milestone of 100 goals for Barcelona when he scored the team's fourth in their 4-1 win over Granada.

He also became only the third Brazilian after Rivaldo and Evaristo to score a century for the La Liga side. He also reached the milestone in 11 games fewer than Messi.

The then Barcelona manager Luis Enrique said he hoped for 900 more goals from Neymar at Barcelona. However, the Brazilian seems to be ending his career with only 105.