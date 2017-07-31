The much-talked about, written about and speculated Neymar's transfer to PSG from Barcelona seems to be moving closer than ever before. The Brazilian is expected to sign for the French side sometime during the week as well.

Though the Spanish giants might not want to see their top class player play for another club, they have been looking for his perfect replacements. Long-term target Philippe Coutinho is top on their most wanted list of players, as they have been chasing him for his signature for some time now. They have also been linked with players such as Marco Verratti and Dele Alli too.

Liverpool are also aware of the interest from Barcelona, and were quick to snub their first offer, and the second offer could be coming soon as well. It is no rocket science, and if/when the Neymar's deal becomes final, they could even speed up the process to get their player, but Liverpool are set to play hardball.

There were reports, which suggested that Barcelona were trying to land Coutinho early so that Neymar, who has been a close friend of the Liverpool star since age 14, could change his mind. To a certain extent, Neymar might have changed his mind, but not how Barcelona wanted it.

The Barcelona forward is reportedly said to have asked Coutinho to ignore Barcelona transfer and join PSG instead. Neymar is said to be in constant touch with Coutinho on WhatsApp.

Coutinho, who penned a new contract earlier in the season, has always expressed his happiness at Liverpool and with manager Jurgen Klopp maintaining his stance – 'Coutinho is not for sale' an interesting August looms large for football fans.

If Coutinho stays put at Liverpool and ignores both Barcelona and PSG, the Spanish giants might have to look at some similar replacements. As mentioned earlier, Verratti and Alli have also been linked, there are reports, which claim Barcleona could go for Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

With Ozil in his final year of contract, it would make good sense for both Arsenal and Barcelona to conduct business, provided the former does not give him a new contract.