Look below Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, you will see a few players peering up, looking to get to that stratospheric level, with the first in line for that "best player in the world" throne being Neymar.

Since making his move from Santos to Barcelona, Neymar has certainly lived up to the hype, turning into one of the best players in the world, even if, despite all his assists, goals and dribbles, the Brazilian remains in the shadow of his Barca teammate Messi.

No matter how good you are, how well you play, breaking the Messi aura and getting to be THE man at Barcelona is next to impossible, so you can understand why, every summer transfer window, Neymar ends up being linked with a massive move to one of the other big-spending clubs in Europe.

Paris Saint-Germain have been mentioned before, and the Ligue 1 club are the main suitors for Neymar in this transfer window as well.

After being linked with a move to France, Barcelona put out a statement saying Neymar would stay at the Camp Nou next season "200 per cent."

However, that didn't stop Brazilian outlet Esporte Interativo from claiming Neymar had "accepted an offer" from PSG and is ready to play for the capital club next season. The fee is €222 million, the buyout clause in his contract.

However, PSG were quick to quash that report from Neymar's home country by insisting the €222 million fee was out of the question, according to L'Equipe.

Seeing the denial from PSG obviously made the Neymar camp – the ones who obviously leaked the PSG story to Esporte Interativo and a report on Monday in the Sport which said the player was "unhappy" at Barca – a little tense, and Neymar was quick to put out a "I am happy at Barcelona, looking forward to next season," statement.

"The last one was my best season in Barcelona," Neymar told Goal. "I am very adapted to the city, the club and I am happy here. That is reflected on the performance."

As it sits, the only way Barcelona will sell Neymar is if their hand is forced and PSG or any other club meet the buyout clause, unless the Spanish giants feel that €222 million can be spent to make the team much stronger.

After all, Real Madrid were able to win the La Liga and the Champions League last season due to the fact that they have such a strong and deep squad, something Barca still lack. Maybe they feel the money cashed in from a Neymar sale is just what they need to strengthen their own squad and be able to compete with Real Madrid on all levels.

But then, Neymar is Neymar, one of the most sought after footballers on the planet and one of the most bankable.

He is an icon in Brazil and only a small rung below Ronaldo and Messi. So, commercially and from a footballing standpoint, selling Neymar would not make that much sense, particularly when he is about to hit his peak.

PSG are going to have to write a cheque for €222 million, but if the statement they gave to L'Equipe is anything to go by, that looks unlikely.