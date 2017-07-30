It is no secret. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) want to sign Barcelona forward Neymar at all cost, but the Spanish giants are hoping against hope that the Brazilian stays with his current club. However, as things have been moving forward, it could just be a matter of time with PSG even lining up plans about unveiling Neymar.

Ever since the world-record fee of £195 million, which PSG are willing to pay for Neymar's transfer, football fans have not been able to stop talking about it. The media has also been making speculations, one after another, though there is no official confirmation from either clubs about the player.

As per ESPN, PSG wants to unviel him via a public presentation in Paris and also another mega event. Contacts seem to have been already made with the police for a public event, where security will be of prime importance. After all, they will be signing one of the best players in world football. So, such mega plans do not come as a surprise.

The report even claims that it might not take place in Paris, and the PSG owners are also thinking about the possibility of having it in a Doha, with his medical in the ASPETAR facility. Such kind of alternate plans just makes us believe that the clubs are super confident of landing the player before the transfer window shuts next month.

However, if the deal is to happen, Barcelona cannot afford to keep waiting. They cannot wait till the end of the transfer window, as they will also need time to sign Neymar's replacement.

They seem to have zoomed in some wonderful players around the world in case Neymar leaves. Barcelona have always been interested in signing Philippe Coutinho, but Liverpool have already ignored their first offer, and have mentioned that the player will not be sold.

Similarly, they have also been interested in PSG's Marco Verratti as well.

Besides Coutinho and Verratti, they are also exploring options of bringing in Tottenham's youngster Delle Alli, who has been a superb player for the English club in the last couple of seasons.