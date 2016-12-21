OnePlus recently launched the upgraded version of OnePlus 3 – the OnePlus 3T – in India and priced it at Rs. 29,999 for the 64GB variant. At this price, OnePlus 3T was safely considered to be one of the worthiest phones in the market. But that fame will now be shared with another great device – the Nexus 6P.

Google had launched the Nexus 6P a year ago, but it is still one of the best flagship phones out there. The launch price of the handset's 64GB variant was Rs. 42,999, but the latest discount makes it a direct competitor to the worthy OnePlus 3T. On Flipkart, you can pick up the Nexus 6P for just Rs. 30,998, a massive Rs. 12,000 discount from its original price. You can also get an additional 10 percent discount with SBI cards, making it a worthy purchase.

Since both phones are selling at an almost similar price, there is going to be a lot of confusion about which phone to buy. To help out prospective buyers, here's a comparison of Nexus 6P and OnePlus 3T.

Design and display

In our view, the design of both the phones is unique. OnePlus 3T's design isn't changed at all from its predecessor, which is a true work of art. The metal unibody, sleek design, slim bezels, aesthetic looks and everything about the OnePlus 3T is appealing. But that doesn't mean Nexus 6P isn't any good.

Nexus 6P also has a well-crafted design with metal and a piece of glass housing the rear camera. The display measures 5.7 inches, which is slightly bigger than the 5.5-inch display of the OnePlus 3T. But the difference in size is not a matter of discomfort in using the Nexus 6P at all.

Nexus 6P has a better display in comparison, thanks to its WQHD AMOLED display with oleophobic coating to prevent it from being a fingerprint magnet. Both phones have Gorilla Glass 4, but the OnePlus 3T settles for a 1080p display and yes, it attracts fingerprint smudges.

Performance

In terms of performance, OnePlus 3T clearly takes the lead. It has a Snapdragon 821 chipset and 6GB RAM, which outperforms Nexus 6P's Snapdragon 810 chipset and 3GB RAM. We haven't had the chance to review the Nexus 6P for its performance, but we can certainly vouch for OnePlus 3T on this front.

Storage and software aren't a concern as both phones in this comparison have 64GB fixed memory and Android Marshmallow under the hood.

Camera

So far in our review of the OnePlus 3T, we are truly impressed by the camera. The handset has a 16MP Sony IMX298 sensor on the back with OIS, EIS, PDAF, Sapphire crystal lens cover and a capable 16MP front camera with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture, which ensures great selfies (We will share the results of the camera in our upcoming review).

As for the Nexus 6P, we have had a little time with the handset, but it did not disappoint us at all. The Nexus 6P has a 12.3MP rear-facing camera with Broad-spectrum CRI-90 dual-LED flash, f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front snapper. Given the specs, OnePlus 3T seems to have an upper hand here as well.

Battery and add-ons

There isn't much difference in the battery size and features. OnePlus 3T has a 3,400mAh battery with Dash Charge technology, which charges the phone from 0-50% in just 30 minutes (tested). As for the battery life, it easily pushes you through the day with the use of data, calls and browsing.

Nexus 6P also has an impressive 3,450mAh battery, which the company claims to deliver 7 hours of use with just 10 minutes of charge. Well, that would be great if we could test it. But we are going to take the company's word for it now.

As for add-ons, there is a fingerprint scanner and a USB Type-C port in both devices. While Nexus 6P only has a single SIM card slot, OnePlus 3T accommodates two SIM cards at the same time.

In our final conclusion, both phones are worth their price. If you are a Nexus fan, you will not get a better deal than this on Nexus 6P, but if you are looking for something new, unique, and refreshing, OnePlus 3T is your go-to device.