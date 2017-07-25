Huawei Nexus 6P users for long have been facing endless bootloop issues wherein the device would fail to boot past the Google logo after powering it on. The dreaded bootloop of death on Nexus 6P has finally received an unofficial fix from XDA members, XCnathan32 and rchtk.

The fix requires you to download and flash a few modified files on your Nexus 6P to circumvent the bootloop, which will disable the big cluster of the device's Snapdragon 810 SoC. Flashing the modified system files will disable four of the device's eight CPU cores which are said to be faulty and thereby allow the device's ROM and recovery to start working normally.

As a result of disabling four of the eight CPU cores, you might experience reduced performance on the Nexus 6P. So, if you aren't happy with the fix, you may go ahead and RMA the affected device for a replacement under the manufacturer's warranty.

If you own a Nexus 6P which is out of warranty or not serviceable for some reason then you can restore the handset to its normalcy using the workaround suggested by the folks at XDA. It must be noted that data wiping or reflashing of factory images will not have any effect on the bootloop problem as it seems to be a hardware-related issue.

If you are among the affected Nexus 6P users and looking for a fix in order to get your favourite phone back into shape, then here's what you should do (courtesy of XDA):

1. Download and extract the latest ADB and Fastboot binaries to a folder on your computer's desktop.

2. Download and install Google USB driver if you are using Windows.

3. Download N2G48B_4Cores.img to the same directory where you saved the ADB and Fastboot binaries.

4. Connect your phone to the computer and launch the command prompt or terminal in the same folder where you saved the ADB and Fastboot files. In Windows, hold shift and right-click to select "open command prompt here."

5. Enter the following command: fastboot devices

6. Your device's serial number should appear on the command screen. If not, just reinstall the drivers.

7. Ensure that your phone's bootloader is unlocked. Otherwise, you will be unable to flash these modified images. To unlock the bootloader, perform the next two steps:

Enter the following command at the prompt: fastboot flashing unlock

Press and hold the volume and power keys together to confirm the bootloader unlocking process. This action will erase all data stored on your phone's internal storage.

8. Enter the following command to flash the modified boot image: fastboot flash boot N2G48B_4Cores.img

9. Reboot your phone by entering the command: fastboot reboot

10. Your phone should now boot up to the animation screen followed by the lockscreen.

That's it. Your Nexus 6P should no longer face bootlooping issues.