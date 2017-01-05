- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Next generation malaria vaccine trial passes first hurdle with strong results
A ‘next generation’ vaccine for malaria has shown success in its first human trial. The phase 1 study saw a strong immune response in 10 healthy volunteers. The vaccine was created by genetically engineering the malaria parasite to make it weaker. Scientist removed the three genes needed for it to successfully infect and cause disease in humans. None of the participants developed malaria symptoms, and showed a strong protective antibody response.
