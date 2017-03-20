It is an open secret that German carmaker Volkswagen is prepping the new-generation Polo hatchback, and in what comes as a solid evidence of this are the latest images of the Polo doing the rounds on the internet. The Polo, a popular hatchback of the German carmaker, has been spotted in its sixth-generation avatar for the first time, giving a clear picture of the changes adopted by the model. And interestingly, there was not even a hint of camouflage.

The new Polo is expected to make its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show and will go on sale later this year in the international markets. In India, the launch of the new-gen Polo is expected in early 2018. The latest set of images of the new Polo comes all the way from South Africa.

So what is new? From the images of the new Polo, the hatchback seems to be still very much in the current silhouette, but of course with a more edgy design. On the front, the new Polo flaunts a new bumper with restyle front grille and fog lamps. New headlamps also seem to be in place. The rear of the Polo has also been revised with new taillamps and redesigned bumper. Although the latest images do not reveal the interiors, reports on the web suggest that the cabin of the Polo hatchback will also receive changes in accordance to the exterior.

Coming to the engine bit, the new Polo is expected to be available with an array of both petrol and diesel mills. In India, the Polo is likely to continue with the same engine options of the current model.

Source: Ferd/Facebook