It is not a secret that after 18 years of run without major updates, Suzuki is working on a new generation of the Jimny compact SUV due in 2018. Though the company never showed interest in launching Jimny in India, it was reported that the next generation model will be made in India and will be based on the new generation platform underpinning Ignis and Baleno. Now, emerging reports indicate that it will not adopt the new monocoque platform.

The new Jimny is expected to be based on an advanced ladder-frame platform, reports motoring.com. By continuing with the ladder-frame platform, Suzuki will be able to retain the robustness and go-anywhere character of the off-road machine. A confirmation on the platform from the company is yet to be released.

Reports also say that the new Jimny will not get a fairly simple Allgrip Auto all-wheel drive system Suzuki employed in the Japanese-spec Ignis. Instead, it will boast of a more advanced Allgrip Pro set-up optimised for hardcore off-roading. This indicates that the next generation Jimny will be a full-blown off-road machine just like the popular Gypsy.

The new Jimny will be powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo petrol engine. This engine will make its India debut with Baleno RS slated for early 2017. However, Maruti Suzuki may consider a more powerful 1.4-litre BoosterJet engine that does duty on Suzuki Vitara in European markets. The new-gen Jimny's powertrains will be coupled to either five-speed manual or a new automatic gearbox.

It is expected to be manufactured at Suzuki's upcoming Gujarat facility that will also serve as a production hub for the next generation model. Currently, it is not clear if Maruti Suzuki will sell the compact SUV with the Jimny nameplate or it will be positioned as the successor of Gypsy to capitalise on the latter's historical popularity in the country.