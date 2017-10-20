Maruti Suzuki may have just started the testing of its upcoming Ertiga MPV on the Indian roads, but the rumour mills are already at work spinning news about the launch and the features of the model.

The latest news stems from a report of AutocarIndia which claims the new Ertiga could be launched in India in August 2018. This means that the car is in its early stages of development and we could be seeing many such prototypes of the model being tested on roads in the coming days.

There are also reports that Maruti Suzuki could be eyeing the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 for the debut of its new offering, although a launch is expected later in 2018.

From the images that we have seen so far, the Ertiga in its new avatar seems to have grown longer, freeing up more space for the third row. The changes in the design and styling of the Ertiga are yet to be uncovered. However, reports suggest that the new Ertiga will be based on the Heartect platform that also underpins the new Dzire and the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. The images also showed the new set of swept back headlamps, round fog lamps and new front design.

Under the hood, the new Ertiga is likely to be powered by the same 1.3 multi-jet diesel and 1.4-litre K Series petrol mills in the current model. The current 1.3-litre multi-jet diesel engine develops 89bhp of power and 200Nm of torque, it also gets SHVS small hybrid system and the petrol mill produces 94bhp and 130Nm mated to a five-speed transmission. There are also reports that Suzuki's 1.5-litre diesel engine could make it to the new MPV, replacing the 1.3-litre mill.

As for features, it is expected that the new Ertiga would house premium comfort and safety features. The new Ertiga will be pitted against Toyota Innova Crysta and the upcoming Mahindra U321 MPV.

Image: TeamBHP