Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian utility vehicle maker is gearing up to update its entire SUV portfolio. In the next 18 years of time, the Mumbai-headquartered automaker is planning to roll out five new models.

Among the new models, two of them will be copiously reworked new generation Scorpio and XUV500 SUVs. Mahindra will be using its South Korean subsidiary SsangYong co-develop all new platforms for the new generation of the SUVs, reports Motoring.

"Over the next three years there will be a compact SUV, there will be platform changes for XUV," the publication quoted Mahindra's international operations chief, Arvind Mathew as saying. "Going up from four to five (safety star rating), you really need a new platform. You cannot do cut and paste anymore, it's fundamental to the platform," Mathew added.

While the XUV500 will be using a new monocoque platform, the Scorpio will be using a new ladder frame chassis. Both new platforms for the XUV500 and Scorpio will meet the upcoming stringent global emissions and crash safety regulations. India will welcome the Bharat Stage-VI norms in 2020 and all cars will have to abide by the BNVSAP crash test regulations from 2019. Hence, the launch of the new XUV500 and Scorpio is expected in mid-2020.

The Scorpio is one of the bestselling SUVs of Mahindra soldiering on with the first generation underpinnings from 2002. Mahindra has given regular facelifts to the SUV, latest in 2017. The new generation Scorpio will be a challenge for Mahindra both in R&D and sales with the advent of new SUVs.

The XUV500, on the other hand, launched in 2011 as company's first monocoque SUV and it received a facelift in 2015. Yet another mild-facelift is expected to XUV500 soon to keep the product fresh till the arrival of new generation model.