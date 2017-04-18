Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra launched the Scorpio in 2002 in India. The SUV has been successfully accepted in the domestic market as well as international markets in three generations. Upping the ante, new reports indicate Mahindra is already in the works of the fourth generation Scorpio with major overhaul.

Unlike the previous generations of the Scorpio primarily targeted for India, the new model will be designed to appeal global markets as well. Mahindra & Mahindra's North American technical center will play a pivotal role in shaping the new Scorpio that is expected to hit the roads in 2020, reports ET Auto.

The new Scorpio will be based on a copiously reworked architecture of the current version. The company is reportedly planning to roll out a pickup truck based on the same platform of next Scorpio.

The projects concept design reportedly code named Z101 and the works is in full swing at North American technical center. Apart from the American technical center, Mahindra is also expected to take design inputs from Pininfarina and MGRD in Italy, Ssangyong in South Korea and its in-house design studio IDAM. The engineering and integration work of the project is set to be handled by company's R&D centre at Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai.

The Scorpio is one of the long selling SUVs in the country. Despite experiencing heat from new comers such as Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta, the Scorpio retained over 3,000 monthly sales consistently. The Scorpio got the first major update in April 2006 with a more muscular design. The third generation of the vehicle was launched on September, 26 2014 with a redesigned front and rear end, and a new dashboard.