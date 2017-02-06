In what could be termed as good news for loyalists of wearable devices, new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches by LG would be launched earlier than expected during February 2017. This smartwatch is the LG watch style and the LG watch sport.
Now, as per known technology tipsters, the LG watch style and watch sport, along with the next-gen Android Wear 2.0 operating platform would be released as early as February 8, 2017. Earlier, it was speculated that both the wearable devices would be released on February 9. Tipster Evan Blass who goes by the Twitter moniker of @evleaks has now stated at this development.
Update: the launch of both the watches and the platform have been moved up a day, to February 8th.— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 4, 2017
Also, as far as the price tag of both the LG watch style and the watch sport is considered, the former would reportedly be priced at an affordable $250; while the latter is rumoured to have a $350 price tag.
Finally, the LG watch style offers the below key technical specifications to buyers:
- 1.2-inch P-OLED display having resolutions of 360 x 360; with pixel density of 424 ppi
- Android Wear operating system
- 512 MB RAM
- 4 GB internal storage
- Water Resistant capabilities up to 1 meter
- Stainless Steel outer build
- LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Fixed 240 mAh Lithium-Ion battery.
On the other hand, the LG watch sport comes with the following key technical specifications:
- 1.38 inch P-OLED display having resolutions of 480 x 480; with pixel density of 492 ppi
- Android Wear operating system
- 768 MB RAM
- 4 GB internal storage
- Stainless Steel outer body
- Water resistance up to 1 meter
- LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Fixed 430 mAh Lithium-Ion battery.
[Source: FoneArena].
