Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind Call of Duty, has promised fans something exciting for the next Call of Duty game, which is expected to be released in 2017.

Glen Schofield, the co-founder of Sledgehammer Games, has some information for fans of Call of Duty series. In a series of Twitter posts, Schofield said the developers have already started working on the game.

He said the fans will "go nuts" at first sight and he himself was "psyched to show it."

When asked about the reveal date, he said, "I don't know. I just make the game. Actually I was in a meeting and just when they said the date, I sneezed. Didn't hear it."

The last Call of Duty (Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare) sold lesser copies than its predecessor. Infinite Warfare, however, went on to become a best-selling game in the US for the year 2016. Its futuristic setting in space left many fans disappointed and go for Battlefield 1, a game based on World War I.

In February 2017, Activision reportedly said it would be taking Call of Duty back to its roots. It even said in Call of Duty 2017 "traditional combat will once again take centre stage," IGN reported.

Call of Duty 2017 might get a trailer in May and perhaps a multiplayer preview at E3 2017 as is the wont.