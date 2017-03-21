Bajaj Auto had launched its most expensive motorcycle, Dominar 400, in December 2016. With 3,000-unit sales each in January and February, Dominar 400 has managed to break into the domain of Royal Enfield. However, the Pune-based firm is not getting carried away with the success as emerging reports indicate that the second Dominar range product is already in the pipeline.

"We would like to introduce more and more products in the Dominar range, in the Rs 1-2 lakh price range. We have some very active plans for this and in the next 2-3 months we should be able to make some important announcement on this," Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj was as saying by Moneycontrol.

A report in Bikewale claims the new bike for above Rs 1 lakh segment from Bajaj will be a scrambler model. Bajaj Auto is in the process of registering the new brand for the bike and also looking for an agency to take care of the PR and ad work.

With the arrival of Ducati Scrambler, the craze for scrambler motorcycle has revived in global markets. In India too, Ducati Scrambler models are popular and hot-selling. Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to capitalise this craze with an affordable scrambler model.

Bajaj Auto had previously experimented with V15 as an affordable café racer and it has become a huge success with over 3,000 units of monthly sales. This also seems to have prompted Bajaj Auto to work on an affordable scrambler version. Bajaj's scrambler motorcycle will share platform and powertrain of the Dominar 400.