Rajkummar Rao's recently released film Newton once again proves that if you have a good script and compelling narration that is complemented by brilliant onscreen performances, then there's nothing that can stop the film from rising onto the top.

Amit Masurkar's black comedy has outperformed other movies at the box office standing tall amongst big box office releases like Sanjay Dutt's revenge drama Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor's women gangster biopic Haseena Parker.

The Oscar nomination further helped Newton to climb up the ladder whose effect reflected at its box office collections as well. The movie has now earned a total Rs. 11.83 crore in its first weekend leaving Bhoomi and Haseena Parker way behind in the race which collected Rs. 10.73 crore and Rs. 8.40 crore respectively. Here is the break-up of Newton, Bhoomi and Haseena Parker's first week collections.

Day Newton Bhoomi Haseena Parker Fri (Sept 22) 96 lakhs 2.25 cr 1.87 cr Sat (Sept 23) 2.52 cr 2.47 cr 2.03 cr Sun (Sept 24) 3.42 cr 2.76 cr 2.20 cr Mon (Sept 25) 1.31 cr 0.90 cr 0.70 cr Tue (Sept 26) 1.34 cr 0.85 cr 0.65 cr Wed (Sept 27) 1.18 cr 0.80 cr 0.55 cr Thu (Sept 28) 1.10 cr 0.70 cr 0.45 cr Total Collections 11.83 cr 10.73 cr 8.40 cr

Newton opened to rave reviews from the critics and had a strong impact as its unconventional storyline hit the right chord with the audiences.

While there's no doubt that Newton has surely found its way into the hearts and minds of the moviegoers, it should also be considered as a wake-up call for the Hindi film industry and start making more sensible cinema that is more relevant in the present times.