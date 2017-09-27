Among the last week's release - Bhoomi, Newton and Haseena Parkar - Rajkummar Rao's movie is leading the race in terms of occupancy and has collected a good amount in five days at the domestic box office.

Despite a low opening day collection, the film gained momentum from day two after it was nominated for Oscars 2018. A growth of 168 percent was recorded on Saturday, which further escalated on Sunday (Day 3). However, it was on Monday that Newton's business dropped owing to it being a working day. The movie minted Rs 1.31 crore on day 4, while it remained steady on Tuesday with a collection of Rs 1.5 crore (approximately) at the domestic box office.

Bhoomi Vs Newton Vs Haseena Parkar day 3 box office collection: Sanjay-starrer remains consistent; Rajkummar's film witnesses jump

The strong word of mouth publicity has translated into huge buzz, resulting in over 450 shows being added across multiplexes over the weekend and Monday. The total domestic box office collection of Newton now stands at Rs 9.71 crore nett (approximately).

Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi remained steady at the domestic box office over the weekend, but its business dropped on the fourth and fifth days. The mixed reviews from audience and critics seem to have affected the film's overall collection. "#Bhoomi is a FIASCO... Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.47 cr, Sun 2.76 cr. Total: ₹ 7.48 cr [1894 screens]. India biz," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

On Monday, Bhoomi did a business of Rs 1.9 crore (approximately), followed by about Rs 1.6 crore on Tuesday (day 5). The five-day domestic box office collection of Bhoomi stands at Rs 10.98 crore nett.

With this, we wonder if Newton will surpass Bhoomi's collection by the end of the first week.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar has failed to bring in numbers at the domestic box office. The film which opened at Rs 1.37 crore didn't show any improvement during the weekend and slipped further on Monday with the collections of just about Rs 65 lakh, Boxofficeindia.com reported.

On day 5 on Tuesday, the film's business remained steady at around Rs 60 lakh. Haseena Parkar has now made a total domestic box office collection of approximately Rs 5.47 crore nett.