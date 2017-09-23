This week's releases - Newton, Bhoomi and Haseena Parkar - opened to average responses at the domestic box office on its opening day.

Rajkummar Rao's Newton, however, performed better than the other two movies owing to its rave reviews. Also, its entry in the Oscars 2018 has made it a must watch for all. Trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted that Newton will collect around Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.

"I am expecting 'Newton' to get an opening of Rs 1-1.5 crore. The film is already getting excellent feedback and good word-of-mouth. It is sure to do well in the coming days," Indian Express quoted him as saying.

Over the weekend, the business of the film is expected to take a huge leap.

Newton sees Rajkummar play the central character of Newton -- a government clerk and a man of principles. The movie revolves around Newton, who is assigned the task of conducting elections in the conflict-ridden areas of Chhattisgarh, where the fear of Naxalite attacks is high.