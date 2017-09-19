After winning everyone's heart in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rajkummar Rao has set the bar high once again with his performance in Newton. Set to be released on September 22, the movie has received a positive response from critics and celebs.

They have watched the movie at the special screening and the critics have given 4 or 4.5 stars to Newton. All of them have praised the subject and Rajkummar's performance in the movie.

Rajkummar plays the lead role named of a character named Newton, who is a government clerk. The story of Newton is how he tries his best to conduct free and fair voting despite the apathy of security forces and the looming fear of guerrilla attacks by communist rebels, in the conflict-ridden jungle of Central India.

Rajkummar has proved that the story content and good acting still exists in the industry. Newton has already won two International awards – Berlin International Film Festival and Hong Kong International Film Festival. It has been nominated in several other film festivals.

The Amit V Masurkar directorial is expected to receive good reviews from the Indian audience as well. The movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anjai Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Bollywood critics review here:

Anna MM Vetticad of Firstpost said: "Newton's story has been credited to Masurkar, the screenplay and dialogues to him and Mayank Tewari. Together, they have managed to keep their tone light throughout, while never once making light of the unnerving situations before us."

Stutee Ghosh of The Quint said: "There is almost a faint reassurance that it's these odd, good-to-a-fault, idiosyncratic "Newtons" that keep the spirit of our nation alive. Despite no concession to mainstream contrivances, Newton is an entertaining and evocative watch."

Neil Soans of The Times of India said: "Newton has dared to take on an issue that our vast majority turns a blind eye to, and slaps us out of our blissful ignorance. Amidst laughing, it'll leave you thinking, which - and we need to be reminded of this - is what good cinema should do. Both your funny bone and your grey cells will thank you for watching it."

Sreeju Sudhakaran of Bollywood Life said: "Newton is one of the best-made satires in Bollywood, especially since it is a genre that is nearly dying in Indian cinema. It shows us a stark portrayal of democracy. Though it is not exactly mainstream in its sensibilities, there are enough moments to laugh with the characters, and sometimes at our own selves. Brilliantly enacted, well-written and smartly directed, Newton is a must-watch if you have a craving for good cinema."

Umesh Punwani of Koimoi said: "I'm watching this movie again, just to show my support for such films, and witness the magical duo of Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi once again. You'll not get an item song, seeti-maar dialogues or hero beating ten goons kind of situations in this film, but what will you get – is a pure & innocent film trying to explain something."

Smrity Sharma of India.com said: "Watch it for Rajkummar Rao's flawless performance and to just remind yourself that irrespective of how happy or upset you are with the governance, it is only casting your vote that can make a difference."

Madhuri of Filmibeat said: "This is not your cup of tea if you are looking out for some escapist cinema. Ignorance may be bliss but Rajkummar Rao's Newton dares to venture into an unfamiliar territory and highlight how a ballot is always stronger than a bullet. It will make you realize that democracy isn't just booth and buttons!"

Jaidev Hemmady of Movie Talkies said: "This is something that I had never seen before in any Indian film as such upright characters are lauded by others as they end up doing something heroic by the end of the movie. In conclusion, Newton is one of the few intelligently written films to have come out this year."

Stay tuned for Bollywood celebs review.