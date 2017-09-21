Newton starring Rajkummar Rao, set to open on Friday, September 22, has received overwhelming reviews from audience across the globe.

Newton sees Rajkummar play the central character of Newton-- a government clerk and a man of principles. The movie revolves around Newton, who is assigned the task of conducting elections in the conflict-ridden areas of Chhattisgarh, where the fear of Naxalite attack is high.

Read: Box office prediction: Bhoomi to beat Newton and Haseena Parkar on opening day

The movie has already won International awards – 67th Berlin International Film Festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival and CICAE Award for Best Film in the Forum Section. It has been nominated in several other film festivals as well.

The National Award-winning actor had earlier told Bombay Times: "Shooting for Newton has been one of the most enlightening experiences in my career. I'm going to cherish it for life. I am proud and honoured to be a part of this film."

Helmed by Amit V Masurkar, Newton also features Pankaj Tripathi, Anjai Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles and is clashing with Haseena Parkar and Bhoomi at the domestic box office.

A special screening of Newton was held ahead of the movie's theatrical release. Check out some viewers' verdicts shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Newton review by the audience:

Rahul RJ‏ @TheRahulRJ

#OneWordReview: #Newton (4.5/5) a fantastic film so far where @RajkummarRao shows his best acting ever after #Trapped it is best film 1/2

Rahul RJ‏ @TheRahulRJ

Watched #Newton in terms of entertainment value film takes on a complete unremarkable subject where @RajkummarRao shows brilliant act

Shakespeare‏ @shakespeaere

Sir @RajkummarRao love ur #Newton Movie 4/5 . Great performance. Happy Navratri sir. Check this video

I Like It Bro‏ @ILikeItBro