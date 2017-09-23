Rajkummar Rao's Newton has become the latest victim of online piracy. The film has been leaked online within 24 hours of its theatrical release and the pirated version of the full movie is available for download and online streaming on many torrent sites.

Apparently, the print is of average quality in most of the torrent sites. However, some have got their hands on an HD version of the full movie shared on social media. Nevertheless, the downloaded version may find many takers who would want to watch Newton full movie for free and at the comfort of their homes.

Newton audience review: Viewers say it's the best movie of the year

Such malpractices affect the box office collection of films and the makers of Newton will surely be disappointed to learn that the full movie has been leaked online. However, they can take comfort as millions of movie buffs will prefer to watch the movie on a 70mm screen to get the real experience.

Also, Newton has received rave reviews from audience and critics alike. In fact, the movie has been nominated for the Oscars. Hence, it is likely that more and more people will throng theatres to watch the fine quality print of Newton.

Newton sees Rajkummar play the central character of Newton -- a government clerk and a man of principles. The movie revolves around Newton, who is assigned the task of conducting elections in the conflict-ridden areas of Chhattisgarh, where the fear of Naxalite attacks is high.

Besides being nominated for the Oscars, the film has already won International awards – 67th Berlin International Film Festival, Hong Kong International Film Festival and CICAE Award for Best Film in the Forum Section.