Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton, which has been garnering immense appreciation from every corner ever since its release, has shown tremendous growth in its box office collection after it was announced as India's official entry to Oscars this year.

Newton, which locked horns with Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi and Shraddha Kapoor's gangster biopic Haseena Parker, managed to earn Rs 96 lakhs on its opening day (September 22). Riding high on the Oscar buzz, the movie witnessed 162.5% growth on Saturday earning Rs 2.52 crore, which is quite extraordinary in its own sense. The movie has now earned a total of Rs 3.48 crore in just two days of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Newton's box office collections. He wrote, "#Newton shows REMARKABLE 162.5% GROWTH on Sat... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: ₹ 3.48 cr. India biz."

Interestingly, Newton had managed to reserve only about 500 screens across the country owing to the clash with the high-profile movies. Despite this, it went on to win viewers, and enjoyed a good occupancy when compared to Bhoomi and Haseena Parker which were released across 2000 and 1000 screens respectively.

Amit Masurkar's directorial has been lauded by critics and viewers alike for its brilliant storyline and stupendous performances. The movie once again proves that content is the king that would help you stand out in the crowd, unlike the big box office releases that still thrive on Bollywood's over-the-top masala factory.