Here are a few stories from International Business Times India, to start your day with.

1. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in Baramulla encounter

At least one unidentified terrorist was killed after an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the wee hours of Tuesday. Read more...

2. Hajj 2017: India launches app for online registration for annual pilgrimage; last date is January 24

The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Monday launched an Android app for digital registration for Hajj 2017 and the app is currently available on Google Play Store. The move comes just days after the ministry launched a website in four languages – English, Hindi, Urdu and Arabic – for the same purpose. Read more...

3. What will Apple launch in 2017? iPhone 8, iPad Air 3, Watch 3 and more in the offing

Apple is going to have an interesting lineup of products in 2017, which will project the company's futuristic vision. In 2016, the Cupertino based tech giant's biggest launches were iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the all-new Macbook Pro with Touch Bar. Read more...

4. Dakota Johnson-Jamie Dornan starrer Fifty Shades Darker teases fans with a new steamy teaser

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan are raising the temperature with the latest the sneak peek of the much-awaited sequel Fifty Shades Darker. Fans were treated to a small, steamy video from the upcoming movie during a commercial that aired on New Year's Eve. Read more...

5. Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh to promote Raees on Salman's show; superstars to shoot soon

For quite some time now, speculations have been doing the rounds on if Shah Rukh Khan will appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 to promote his upcoming film Raees. Read more...