Here are few stories from International Business Times, India, to start your day with:

1. UP Assembly Elections 2017: Ram Gopal submits 7 cartons of signed affidavits to EC claiming majority support for Akhilesh in SP

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav on Saturday (January 7) submitted "seven cartons with more than 1.5 lakh pages" of affidavits to the Election Commission (EC) claiming majority of the lawmakers of the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) support Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and not his father Muayam Singh Yadav. Read more...

2. West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee's plans for university similar to Visva Bharati may backfire

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday (January 7) that the state government was planning to set up an educational institution along the lines of Shantiniketan-based Visva Bharati University (VBU) – founded by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. The move may actually backfire, given how unpopular similar actions by Banerjee have been in the past. Read more...

3. YouTube star Sumit Verma could face jail for molesting women in 'kissing prank' video

Delhi Police are mulling to file a case against YouTuber Sumit Verma for assaulting women on his 'kissing prank' video. In the wake of a massive backlash, Sumit posted a "sorry video" and later deleted all his videos. Read more...

4. Sherlock Season 4 episode 2 live stream: Will Sherlock and Watson reconcile?

Season 4 episode 2 of Sherlock is titled The Lying Detective and it will see Sherlock and Watson reuniting, but the good doctor is not too pleased. The episode will be streamed live on PBS and it can be watched online on the channel's website. Read more...

5. Will Kate Middleton succeed Queen Elizabeth II? What will it take for the Duchess of Cambridge to wear the crown?

Queen Elizabeth II's recent health problems forced her to miss some of the annual royal holiday celebrations, giving rise to specualtions regarding who will succeed the world's longest-reigning monarch in case of an eventuality. Read more...