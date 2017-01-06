Here are stories from International Business Times, India that have broken throughout the day:

1. Om Puri: Unabashed, unafraid...unparalleled

In a quiz two years back this question was asked: "Six of his seven siblings died of small pox, and he himself was stricken with it. As a two-year-old child in Ambala, his hands were tied to the cot by his mother so that he couldn't scratch the rashes. This childhood event also explains his famously pock-marked face, which has enthralled viewers for decades. Who is this?" Read more...

2. Ivory trade ban: Can China crush its 'intangible cultural heritage'?

China recently announced a timetable to enact a near-total ban on domestic commercial sales of ivory by December 31, 2017. Conservationists, especially Africans, around the world hailed the decision as a "game-changer" that will bring relief for elephants. Read more...

3. Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Diplomats in a tizzy after he orders them to return before event

In a break with tradition, US President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has intimated all ambassadors appointed by the Obama administration to leave before the Inauguration Day on January 20. Usually, the diplomats get a grace period to make the exit. The US ambassador to New Zealand Mark Gilbert confirmed this to Reuters. Read more...

4. China's kick-starting diesel submarine production; but is it better than these undersea hunters?

China seems to have restarted production of Yuan-class of diesel-electric submarines after a gap of three years, IHS Jane's Defence Weekly reported based on images appearing on Chinese online forums. Read more...

5. Bangalore molestation: 22-year-old girl's hard-hitting poem on misogyny goes viral [WATCH]

The Bangalore (Bengaluru) mass molestation incident on the new year's eve has been evoking strong reactions from all quarters. Now, a 22-year-old girl has expressed her anger through a poem that has gone viral on social media. Read more...