Here are stories from International Business Times, India that have broken through the day:

1. Mamata Banerjee to protest against demonetisation in 10 states, starting Jan 9

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move, outside the office of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Kolkata on January 9 and then in the capital on January 10 and 11. Read more...

2. Sensex, Nifty close with modest gains; BSE gets approval for IPO

Indian stock markets ended Tuesday trading with modest gains, reversing losses of Monday, the first trading day of calendar year 2017. The BSE Sensex, led by Power Grid Corporation, Axis Bank and Coal India, closed 48 points higher at 26,643, while the NSE Nifty ended at 8,192, up 13 points. Read more...

3. Keerthy Suresh to star in Savitri's biopic Mahanati

After several speculations, the makers of Mahanati have finally found an actress to step into the shoes of Savitri (also spelt as Savithri) in her biopic. Well, Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming movie, which will be simultaneously made in Tamil and Telugu languages. Read more...

4. China's new stealth fighter FC-31 has to beat these combat jets to rule the skies

On December 23, grainy videos and images of a new Chinese stealth jet fighter, Shenyang FC-31 emerged from websites belonging to Chinese military bloggers. The first flight of the FC-31 jet brings it closer to the abilities that US possesses like selling stealth jet to other countries. Read more...

5. Manny Pacquiao wants $20 million to fight Terence Crawford

Since retiring from professional boxing after losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. way back in 2015, Manny Pacquiao has made a strong comeback winning two fights last year against Timothy Bradley and Jessie Vargas and earning the WBO Lineal Welterweight title and the WBO Welterweight title in the process. Now, top boxing promoter Bob Arum is desperate to set up a match between Manny Pacquiao and Terence Crawford, but Pacquiao is demanding a $20 million for the match. Read more...