Here are stories from International Business Times, India that have broken through the day:

1. Istanbul nightclub attack: Isis claims responsibility for attack at Reina nightclub

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul that claimed the lives of at least 39 people, including two Indians, and injured 65 others while they were celebrating the New Year. Read more...

2. What are the best countries to live and work in? Here's the definitive list

Singapore is the best place for expatriates globally, while Switzerland tops the ranking in terms of earnings, at about $1,88, 275. India is not far behind, with salary for expats pegged at just above $1,40,000, according to the HSBC Expat survey 2016. Read more...

3. Betting on Salman Khan's marriage; Zareen Khan holds highest bid as his would-be wife

Salman Khan's marriage has always been a hot topic and there have been a series of speculations on who will become the superstar's wife. While there is no confirmation on if Salman will ever marry, bookies have reportedly been making money by betting on his wedding plans in 2017. Read more...

4. Scientists develop material with Wolverine's self-healing power

Inspired by the Marvel character, Wolverine, a cohort of scientists from UC Riverside has developed a revolutionary self-healing material, according to a study published in the journal, Advanced Materials, on December 23. The news comes at a time when the X-men franchise is all set to roll out its latest sequel, Logan. Read more...

5. Datsun Go Cross could finally make its India entry in 2017, will rival Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Competition in the crossover car segment is likely to get heated up in 2017 as emerging reports suggest that the much-awaited crossover Go Cross from Datsun's stable would come to the market in 2017. Read more...