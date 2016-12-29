Here are some of the top stories from International Business Times, India, that have broken through the day so far:

1. India could still get NSG membership, but so could Pakistan

A draft proposal made by Ambassador Rafael Mariano Grossi, the former chair of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), could allow India into the elite group of currently 48 countries, according to US-based Arms Control Association (ACA). Read more...

2. Jayalalithaa death mystery: Madras High Court raises questions, asks why her body cannot be exhumed

The vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday raised questions regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and also sent a notice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government and others, asking why her body cannot be exhumed to dispel all the cloud surrounding the circumstances of her death. Read more...

3. Fukushima nuclear disaster: This is how US is affected by Japan's nuclear leak

A new study has found that the meltdown of Japan's Fukushima I Nuclear Power Plant following the Tohoku earthquake in March 2011 has caused severe environmental damage which has now spread to the US mainland coast. Read more...

4. Pink welcomes second baby with Carey Hart; couple comes up with adorable name for newborn

Another baby on the block. It is all smiles in Pink's house as the singer and her husband Carey Hart welcome their second baby. Born a day after Christmas, December 26, the couple had an adorable baby boy. The duo named the baby Jameson Moon Hart. Read more...

5. Watch: Alien spacecraft in Antarctica? Theory claims Nazi UFO site buried under Antarctic ice [VIDEO]

It is a well-known fact that Adolf Hitler and his Nazi party were heavily into researching supernatural as well as extraterrestrial phenomena, objects and locations. And now, if a new theory is to be believed, they may have even had a secret UFO site buried deep under the Antarctic ice — whose evidence has been possibly detected by two satellites that were measuring gravity in different parts of Earth. Read more...