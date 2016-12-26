Here are some of the top stories from International Business Times, India, that have broken through the day so far:

1. More divisions within Opposition as CPI-M pulls out of Congress all-party meet

The Opposition, which had put up a united effort in Parliament throughout the duration of the just-concluded Winter session, seems to be crumbling fast. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has pulled out of an all-party meeting called for Tuesday, while the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is still undecided on it. Read more...

2. UP elections 2017: Akhilesh, Shivpal spar over choosing candidates for Assembly polls

In a fresh bout of tussle between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and state Samajwadi party chief Shivpal Yadav, both the leaders have issued different candidate lists for the upcoming Assembly elections. The state has the highest number of Legislative Assembly seats. Read more...

3. Agni-V test: Lethal missile fired from Wheeler Island off Odisha coast

India launched Agni-V — the indigenously developed intercontinental surface-to-surface nuclear capable ballistic missile — from Wheeler Island off Odisha coast on Monday. The three stage solid propellant missile was test-fired from a mobile launcher from the Integrated Test Range's (ITR) launch complex-4. Read more...

4. After Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra says she doesn't mind being called a sex symbol

After Sunny Leone expressed her views on being objectified, Priyanka Chopra has now spoken on the same issue, saying that she is okay with being called a "sex symbol." Priyanka was asked if she will be proud of being called a sex symbol and the Baywatch actress said that she would not have any problem with the tag, but that is not something she would aim for. Read more...

5. Mithun Chakraborty resigns from Rajya Sabha citing health issues

Noted actor Mithun Chakraborty on Monday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, citing health reasons. He was a member of the Upper House of Parliament on a ticket from the Trinamool Congress. Read more...