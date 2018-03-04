Diamonds are a girl's best friend and Emily Ratajkowski has many of them. She took to Instagram to show off her best friends in the raunchiest way possible. The 26-year-old model posed nude with her hand cladded with the stones covering her curvy bosoms.

In the picture, Emily is seen hiding her modesty with her hands while she lets the camera capture her slender figure. Sporting six rings, including her wedding band, Emily sported minimal makeup for the shot.

Teasing a hint of her booty, Emily let her hair settle at the back while she flashed skin. She captioned the picture with diamond emojis.

Emily wore three of the six diamonds flaunted in the picture at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday, March 3.

??? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Mar 3, 2018 at 11:12pm PST

The model-turned-actress made an appearance on the red carpet of the award ceremony with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The couple looked happy-in-love when they posed for the cameras at the event. Emily slipped into a copper-colored silk floral dress that hugged her slender waist. She tip-toed into the event on a pair of open-strapped heels and a sling bag hanging down her shoulder.

A post shared by VIBZN.com (@projectvibzn) on Mar 4, 2018 at 1:02am PST

Keeping her look casual, Emily sported minimal makeup, let her tresses settle on her shoulder and donned a pair of silver hoop to complete her look. Her husband joined her in a grey suit and a white buttoned-up shirt.

Emily and Sebastian surprised fans when they announced that they were a married couple now. Emily took to her Instagram to announce her that she married the 31-year-old producer.

According to US Weekly, the couple has known each other for years now. "Emily has known Sebastian for years. They were all in a friend group ... He wasn't a stranger," an insider told the site.

The We Are Your Friends got married to Sebastian in New York's City Hall on February 23 in the presences of a few friends.