Emily Ratajkowski knows how to make a stunning statement on Instagram. The Gone Girl actress recently wowed her Instagram followers when she posed topless in a pool and shared a picture of it.

And now, the 26-year-old newly married star shared a picture sitting in a bathtub nude to enjoy her breakfast.

The Blurred Lines model showed off her multi-tasking skills in the new Instagram post. Emily stripped naked, is seated in a bathtub with bare minimal water filled in it while a breakfast box and a cup of coffee are placed next to the white bathtub.

With folded hands, the gorgeous model wraps her arms around her knees to her chest to cover her modesty but flashed plenty skin in the shot. A picturesque dessert view formed the background of her eye-popping picture.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she captioned the picture: "Breakfast in the bathtub."

Emily has been giving her fans an eyeful frequently off-late. Days before she shared the topless photo in the pool, Emily shared another topless picture but this time she flaunted her ample assets in the shot.

Flaunting a collection of her diamond rings, Emily posed topless with her hands covering her bosoms. Decked up with six rings, the activist captioned the picture with the diamond emoji.

She also made heads turn when she attended the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a figure-hugging velvet gown. The outfit featured a plunging neckline that evidently couldn't handle her ample assets.

Emily has been in the news for her surprise wedding as well. Less than a month ago, Emily took to Instagram to announce that she was a married woman now. She got married to Sebastian Bear-McClard, who is a film producer.

The couple tied the knot in City Hall in an unusual style. Emily shared pictures from her big day.