Newly-elected President Adama Barrow returns to Gambia Close
Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was sworn-in in Senegal, has arrived in his home country to take office. An official handover to him was stalled after Yahya Jammeh, who was Gambias president for 22 years, refused to leave office.
