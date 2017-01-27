- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
Newly-elected President Adama Barrow returns to Gambia
Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was sworn-in in Senegal, has arrived in his home country to take office. An official handover to him was stalled after Yahya Jammeh, who was Gambias president for 22 years, refused to leave office.
Most popular