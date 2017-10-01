Newcastle United host Liverpool in Premier League 2017/18 clash at St James Park on Sunday, October 1.

Juergen Klopp's side are heading into the league clash on the back of a woeful record in the recent past. The Reds have been able to win only one match in their last six outings and are in need of some momentum before they host high-flying Manchester United on September 14 at Anfield.

Lack of defensive discipline has hurt Liverpool as they have conceded 11 goals in six games so far in the ongoing league season. However, a win on Sunday will see them leapfrog defending champions Chelsea to the fourth spot on the table.

The return of Sadio Mane, who is coming back after the completion of his three-match ban, is a big boost to the visitors' front line on the road on Sunday. Loris Karius, who was part of the Reds' 1-1 Champions League draw against Spartak Moskva on September 27, is expected to make way for Simon Mignolet.

On the other hand, Rafa Benitez will be looking forward to lead The Magpies against his former club and return to winning ways after their disappointing 1-0 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on September 24.

Benitez has played a key role in helping Newcastle return to the Premier League as he won the Championship title in his very first season as manager of the club. The Spanish tactician also has will be eyeing to exploit his former club's defensive woes as a win at home on Sunday will see them pip Liverpool and move to the six spot on the league table.

"It will be an emotional game for me because Liverpool fans are a group that I love. But to see our fans, who I also love, supporting Newcastle is brilliant for me. Hopefully, they will make a lot of noise," Benitez said ahead of the all-important clash.

When does the match start and how to watch it LIVE

Newcastle United vs Liverpool will begin at 3:30pm GMT, 9pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage