Arsene Wenger cast a major doubt over his future as Arsenal manager by saying he will wait until the end of the season and then decide if he is going to sign a new contract or not.

Also read: Sadio Mane scores a brace as Liverpool get back to winning ways

And with Arsenal's hope of winning a Premier League title over for another season, a lot of managers including Thomas Tuchel, Max Allegri and most recently Luis Enrique have been linked with the Arsenal job.

But apart from them, Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is the latest name that has been linked with the Arsenal managerial job and another interesting thing about this is that he will ask Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to join his coaching staff.

In the past Thierry Henry had been tipped to become Arsenal's manager at some point in the future and he is currently working on his managerial skills with the Belgium national team where he is the assistant to Roberto Martinez and the chance to work at Arsenal and one day possibly become the manager could lure him to the club.

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez wouldn't be the worst managerial choice to take over at Arsenal. Even though he is currently managing Newcastle United who is in the Championship, he has a ton of experience managing at the highest level.

His first major title came at Valencia where he won two La Liga titles and the UEFA Cup. He then moved to Liverpool and even though he did not win the Premier League, he did guide them to that famous Champions League win against AC Milan in Istanbul. He also won the FA Cup, the Community Shield and the UEFA Super Cup with the Reds.

During his time in Italy first with Inter Milan, he won the Supercoppa Italiana and the FIFA Club World Cup, and then with Napoli, he won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana, and during his short spell at Chelsea, he guided them to Europa League success.

So it's fair to say that the former Real Madrid manager has a lot of experience in Europe and domestically as well and having been successful in the Premier League with Liverpool and partially with Chelsea he should have no problem adapting to the league should he join Arsenal.

Rafael Benitez is currently enjoying his time with Newcastle United as they sit at the top of the Championship table and could be back in the Premier league next season and the Newcastle fans will certainly miss Benitez should he make the move to Arsenal and the possibility of managing at the highest level of football could lure him away from Newcastle.

Arsenal officials have offered Arsene Wenger a new two year contract but with the Arsenal supporters are not entirely convinced the Frenchman can turn things around, they are preparing for life without Arsene Wenger.