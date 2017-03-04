Newborn giraffe receives plasma transfusion after struggling to nurse

A newborn giraffe at Denver Zoo had to receive a plasma transfusion. Dobby the calf was poorly and had problems standing and nursing. Luckily the little giraffe recovered quickly. The zoo only found out recently that Dobby’s mother, Kipele, was pregnant. Even though unplanned, Dobby is a welcome addition to the zoo.
