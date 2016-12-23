Bangladesh have always been a wonderful team at home, defeating some top class teams at the international level, but they have been found wanting when they travel abroad. Their task is not going to be any easier as they are set to face New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, which starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Monday.

The series promises to be interesting, but it is the home team that will start as favourites. Forget Bangladesh, other teams from the sub-continent have also not been too impressive against the Black Caps as the pitches in New Zealand are different from that in Asia, where the ball moves a lot, and the batsmen have a tough time in dealing with the seam and movement.

Bangladesh have received a major boost as their key pacer Mustafizur Rahman is fit and raring to go in the first ODI. The left-arm pacer, who is one of their best bowlers, has not featured for the national team after his shoulder surgery in August.

The conditions are going to be difficult; hence, Bangladesh will need their senior players including Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, who will all hope that their skipper Mashrafe Mortaza will lead the team from the front.

Favourites New Zealand look solid in all departments of the game. Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Colin Munro will be keen to deliver with the bat, and bowlers such as Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner will aim to trouble Bangladesh.

However, New Zealand will not take Bangladesh lightly in the ODI series as the Tigers have been one of the improving teams in world cricket.

New Zealand ODI squad

Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

Bangladesh ODI squad

Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahaman, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan, Subashis Roy and Tanveer Haider.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI schedule

1st ODI

Date: December 26

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Time: 11 am local time (10 pm GMT, 3:30 am IST)

2nd ODI

Date: December 29

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Time: 11 am local time (10 pm GMT, 3:30 am IST)

3rd ODI

Date: December 31

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

Time: 11 am local time (10 pm GMT, 3:30 am IST)

TV listings: India: No coverage. UK: Sky Sports. New Zealand: Sky Sports. Bangladesh: Gazi TV.