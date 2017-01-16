Bangladesh, after scoring 595 runs in the first innings of the Test match against New Zealand, might have felt safe, but their below par performance in the second innings led to their downfall. With Bangladesh being dismissed for 160 runs in the second innings, New Zealand were set a target of 217 runs from 57 overs on the final day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Monday. Kane Williamson played a captain's knock, scoring a ton to help his team take 1-0 lead in the series.

This might have come as a shock to many with Bangladesh in a good position for majority of the game. However, they could not handle the pressure on the fifth and final day, which proved to be disastrous.

Shakib al Hasan, who had scored an incredible double ton in the first innings, did not even open his account in the second. Things went from bad to worse for Bangladesh, as skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was hit on the head and retired hurt. Despite Sabbir Rahman's good hand, scoring 50 runs, wickets were falling at regular intervals for Bangladesh. They were eventually bowled out for 160 runs, and New Zealand were set a target of 217 runs.

For Bangladesh to set up a win, openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval had to provide a good start. The match became interesting as Mehedi Hasan Miraz dismissed both the players within the 12th over. Their score read 39 runs then, but the brilliance of Williamson and Ross Taylor was too much for the Bangladesh players to handle.

Williamson and Taylor brought their experience into play and played some aggressive cricket. Bangladesh bowlers could not really stop the run flow, as the two took the attack to the opposition. With just 15 runs short of target, Taylor (60, 77b, 6x4) was out, but he had done his job and Williamson (104, 90b, 15x4) turned to be the hero with a splendid century, which eventually helped New Zealand pick up an impressive win by seven wickets.

The two teams will once again battle it out in the second Test, starting Friday at Christchurch.