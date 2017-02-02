New Zealand and Australia will continue to battle it out for the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy in their second one-day international (ODI) at Napier and after a disappointing loss in the first game at Auckland, Australia will have to win this match to stay alive in the three-game series.

The hosts, however, will go into the match without opener Martin Guptill who had scored a vital half-century in the first game. Dean Brownlie is most likely take his place and he is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

"It's exciting. I'm aware if I do get the chance I'm warming Guptill's seat but it's also an opportunity to play against a very good side, which I've always enjoyed. Hopefully if I get a shot I can make a good contribution. I stopped shaving, and, I don't know, it's a bit of a pun but it kind of grew on me and I enjoyed it. At some stage it'll get too annoying and it will go, but I'll leave it for now," Brownlie was quoted as saying.

New Zealand had a small middle-order collapse in the last game as Tom Latham, Ken Williamson and Ross Taylor failed to get going but Neil Broom and James Neesham did the job for their team. The Kiwi batsmen need to ensure that nothing of that sort is repeated in the second ODI.

World champions Australia, on the other hand, came from nowhere to win the first ODI, thanks to some incredible batting by Marcus Stoinis (146 not out off 117 balls after taking three wickets). He could have taken his team home had Josh Hazlewood not got run out.

Despite the six-run loss, Australia will take motivation from Stoinis's heroics in the second ODI and try to turn the tables on their trans-Tansman rivals who they defeated in the final of the last World Cup at home.

None of their first six batsmen scored above 20 in the first match as Marcus Stoinis along with James Faulkner and Pat Cummins came late on in the match and saved Australian from embarrassment.

Australia also have some bad news prior to this match as Matthew wade injured his back during a fielding drill and has been sent back home for further treatment.

"It's heartbreaking I couldn't take the field as captain but it's been a real honor to have been appointed captain and to be able to lead the group in the time I've been here in New Zealand. And after all, it's all about the team, it's not about me. Hopefully we can win the next two games and win the series" ESPNcricinfo quoted Wade as saying.

Where to watch

The second ODI between New Zealand and Australia is set to start at 14:00 local time (01:00 GMT, 6:30am IST)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: No coverage

New Zealand: TV: SKY Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go

Australia: TV: Fox Sports 2. Live Streaming: Foxtel Go

US and Canada: Willow TV

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go