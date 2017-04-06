New York's Eleven Madison Park was named the world's best restaurant on Wednesday and in the process became the second non-European restaurant to win the top prize. Also, this is the first time a US restaurant has won the distinction since chef Thomas Keller's French Laundry in Yountville, California, earned the laurels in 2003 and 2004.

The World's 50 Best list is published by William Reed Business Media.

Osteria Francescana from Modena, Italy, came second while El Celler de Can Roca from Girona, Spain came third. El Celler de Can Roca topped the list in 2013 and 2015.

Bangkok's Gaggan is the only Asian restaurant to be named in the top 10. Owner-chef Gaggan Anand's modern take on his native Indian cuisine like samosas and tikka masala has captured the imagination of the reviewers.



Chef Daniel Humm attended the ceremony with co-owner Will Guidara. The restaurant serve a seasonal menu that features dishes such as sea urchin custard with baby squid, bay scallop, and apple and pear poached with honey and acorn, according to Bloomberg.

Shortly after the win, Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm said: "I never in my wildest dreams thought that I could find myself in this position.

"Cuisine has given me everything: I left school at 14 and pursued a craft that no one believed in at the time. Everything I have learned has been from food: languages, culture. I have traveled the world and met Will, who is my best friend as well as my business partner. It is unbelievable."

Naming the victory a fitting end to the first phase of Eleven Madison's journey, co-owner Will Guidara told reporters, "We're about to embark on a completely new journey."

The winners were announced at a ceremony at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne. The list is decided by a panel of more than 1,000 chefs, food writers and other experts from 26 geographical regions.

